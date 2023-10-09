Sushmita Sen will explore profound power of titular character in ‘Aarya’ season 3

Make way as Aarya Sareen (Sushmita Sen) flaunts her claws and takes on the throne as the new don in town in Aarya Season 3. After receiving an International Emmy Award Nomination for Season 1 and two successful seasons, the wait ends as the fan favourite franchise returns with its third season with newer challenges, newer enemies and with a newer ambition. Created and Co-Directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, the dawn of a fearless reign unfolds with Aarya Season 3 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November

Sushmita Sen, added “Aarya Sareen has now become a very integral part of my life. Her experiences across seasons have touched my heart. It’s an honor to step back into her shoes for ‘Aarya’ Season 3. This season explores the profound power of Aarya, as she strikes down her enemies and begins to create an empire of her own, while grappling the threats to her loved ones. Aarya’s story is a testament to a woman who defies life’s constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her. Aarya’ Season 3 isn’t just a show on Disney+ Hotstar; it’s an emotional journey that fills me with love and pride.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star said, “It brings us such joy to announce season 3 of Aarya, a marquee franchise from the Disney+Hotstar content slate. This series has been a winner since Season 1, we never anticipated the incredible love and acclaim it’s received not just in India, but also the world over. It’s been a phenomenal collaboration with Ram Madhvani and Sushmita Sen who have created such a powerful series. We are confident that Season 3 takes the legacy of this title many notches higher and we are looking forward to sharing this with our viewers.”

Creator, Co-producer and Co-Director of Aarya (S1, S2 and S3), Ram Madhvani added, “After the immense love that we have received from audiences over the last two seasons, we present to you a new era of Aarya where she leaves no stone turned. Season 3 will keep audiences on their toes with the exciting journey of Aarya to emerge as the ultimate don.”

“Aarya will shock you. The emotional graph of her journey is exhilarating. She will own her power. Is this her final chance? You will soon find out. Collaborating alongside with Disney+ Hotstar and Sushmita Sen to narrate this story has been incredible and I hope audiences and fans receive this season with the same love.”

Rishi Negi, CEO, Endemol Shine India, said, “Endemol Shine India along with Ram Madhvani Films and Disney+ Hotstar is proud to have brought to audiences across the globe the phenomenon of Aarya.. Gripping, relevant and hard-hitting, Season 3 will take this franchise and the story of Aarya forward. We hope the audiences will enjoy this exciting and thrilling season.”

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating new journey with Aarya Season 3, set to stream only on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November!