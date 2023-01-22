scorecardresearch
'Taaza Khabar': Makers drop a new song on Bhuvan Bam's birthday

By News Bureau

On Bhuvan Bam’s 29th birthday, the makers of his web-series ‘Taaza Khabar’ released a new song from the show titled ‘Haseen Raat’. ‘Haseen Raat’ is composed by Aditya Dev, lyrics by Rashmi Virag, sung by Dev Negi and directed by Ruel Dausan Varindani.

At the release of this special song, Bhuvan Bam had this to say: “Haseen Raat is a very special song that we have been working on and finally to see it happening I am overwhelmed.”

He added: “With some of the brilliant minds in music such as Aditya Dev, Rashmi Virag and Dev Negi, we have created a party song to groove on giving the fans. I would like to thank all the fans, Taaza Khabar team and Disney+ Hotstar for such a wonderful gift on my birthday.”

‘Taaza Khabar’ is an Indian fantasy comedy thriller miniseries written by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Himank Gaur. It tells the story of Vasant Gawade, a sanitation worker who comes across magic powers and creates curls in his life and everyone around him.

