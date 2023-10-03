Tahir Raj Bhasin dives into ‘classic rock’ and ‘Old Spice’ scent for ‘Sultan of Delhi’ prep

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is known for his versatile roles, is all geared up for his next ‘Sultan of Delhi’, and shared how he lived the character before the shooting began for the action thriller series. Tahir plays the character of Arjun Bhatia in ‘Sultan of Delhi’. To prepare for a role, one must live the character and it gets challenging to do so especially when the backdrop of the show is from the past era.

Talking about the same, Tahir shared: “To start with I read the original book to get a sense of the overall story. To understand the political and economic state of the country at the time I watched a few documentaries that really put the state of Delhi after the partition in perspective.”

Tahir said: “After our costume trials were done I took the vintage jeans and boots so I could literally walk in the character’s shoes. I used old spice for weeks before the shoot because I associate its scent with vintage nostalgia.”

“I also had a playlist of classic rock from the 60’s and 70’s,” said the ‘Mardaani’ fame actor.

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co- directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant, and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Tahir was last seen in ‘83’ and ‘Looop Lapeta’. He also featured in web show ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’.