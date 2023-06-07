scorecardresearch
‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ gets an extension; fresh episodes on Voot soon!

The supernatural fantasy show 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' has been winning hearts, gets an extension; fresh episodes on Voot soon!

By Editorial Desk
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal | Voot

The supernatural fantasy show ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ has been winning hearts since the first episode. Standing apart from everything else that there is to watch currently, the show’s fresh storyline and distinctive characters has set it apart. Well, here is some good news for the viewers; Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal has got an extension!

The show’s storyline is at a very strategic point, and fans will be able to view new episodes of the show on Voot from June 12, 2023.

The show has been produced by Yash A Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, under Inspire Films. The cast includes Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.

The show’s storyline revolves around the life of Eisha, essayed by Reem Sameer Shaikh and her strong equation with the two brothers, Veer, played by Karan Kundrra and Armaan, played by Gashmeer Mahajani. The show depicts an intriguing journey of love and challenges.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi
Entertainment Today

