'The Night Manager' trailer promises taut spy-thriller with action peppered generously

The trailer of the upcoming spy-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’, which stars Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was unveiled on Friday. It starts off with Aditya’s titular character struggling in the thick cover of snow and then quickly changes the imagery to reveal Anil’s character of Shelly Rungta as an arms dealer, who makes money off conflicts.

Aditya’s character is made to infiltrate Shelly’s system by actress Tillotama Shome’s character of a RAW agent, Lipika. Lipika aims to dismantle Shelly’s unholy alliance between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade along with Shelly’s partners in crime BJ (played by Saswata Chatterjee) and Jayu (played by Ravi Behl).

Anil Kapoorsaid, “Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats”.

The trailer, which is over 2 minutes in length, shows Lipika making Aditya’s character pose as a night manager to guard Shelly’s empire. But, works beneath the surface to provide necessary information about Shelly and his business to Lipika.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another.”

The show, which is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri – the dynamic and charming girlfriend of Shelly Rungta.

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.