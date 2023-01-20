scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Night Manager' trailer promises taut spy-thriller with action peppered generously

By News Bureau

The trailer of the upcoming spy-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’, which stars Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was unveiled on Friday. It starts off with Aditya’s titular character struggling in the thick cover of snow and then quickly changes the imagery to reveal Anil’s character of Shelly Rungta as an arms dealer, who makes money off conflicts.

Aditya’s character is made to infiltrate Shelly’s system by actress Tillotama Shome’s character of a RAW agent, Lipika. Lipika aims to dismantle Shelly’s unholy alliance between the intelligence community and the secret arms trade along with Shelly’s partners in crime BJ (played by Saswata Chatterjee) and Jayu (played by Ravi Behl).

Anil Kapoorsaid, “Spy thrillers are all about the twists and revelations, with The Night Manager the audience will experience the unexpected. Shelly Rungta is the evil in plain sight, you can never anticipate what his next move is going to be or he is the man behind the menace. But the twist is that he meets his match and where the show goes from there will keep the audience on the edge of their seats”.

The trailer, which is over 2 minutes in length, shows Lipika making Aditya’s character pose as a night manager to guard Shelly’s empire. But, works beneath the surface to provide necessary information about Shelly and his business to Lipika.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “When there’s revenge and betrayal in the mix, high voltage drama is inevitable. The Night Manager pulls this off on the back of fascinatingly complex characters. As they say, still waters run deep, and my character Shaan very much embodies that phrase. One can never tell what’s on his mind but you know the wheels are furiously turning, taking the plot from one unexpected turn to another.”

The show, which is a Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala as Kaveri – the dynamic and charming girlfriend of Shelly Rungta.

Produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghosh. The series will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 17.

Previous article
‘Big Boss 16’: Can an astrologer predict future of housemates?
Next article
'Deeply sorry': Sundar Pichai after announcing 12K job cuts at Alphabet
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US