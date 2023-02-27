scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students

The streaming docu-series 'The Romantics', which is a tribute to the legacy of late director-producer Yash Chopra, will be screened for the students of Harvard University.

By News Bureau
'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students pic courtesy twitter
'The Romantics' to be included in FTII curriculum, special screening for Harvard students pic courtesy twitter

The streaming docu-series ‘The Romantics’, which is a tribute to the legacy of late director-producer Yash Chopra, will be screened for the students of Harvard University. Additionally, the Film Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, which is India’s top-most institution for study of cinema, has decided to make ‘The Romantics’ part of their curriculum.

Smriti Mundhra, the Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker, who has directed ‘The Romantics’ said: “As a former film student, I studied the work of auteurs from all over the world. It always bothered me that my peers and I weren’t taught about the great filmmakers of Indian cinema.”

She further said: “‘The Romantics’ is my attempt to shed light on the craft, journey, and global impact of one of our most revered directors, Yash Chopra, and the generation of filmmakers and moviegoers he influenced.”

‘The Romantics’ also showcases Yash Chopra’s production house YRF and their cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years.

Smriti added: “I’m so pleased to join two of the top-most institutes of the world – Harvard and FTII – for a screening and robust discussion of ‘The Romantics’ with students and put Yash Chopra in his rightful place as one of the world’s great auteurs.’

‘The Romantics’ is streaming on Netflix.

Previous article
Women's T20 World Cup: As the game grows, we need to keep moving with it, says Shelley Nitschke
Next article
Vijay Deverakonda plays Santa, treats fans to Manali holiday
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US