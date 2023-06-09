‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 teaser released

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together, and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Season Two of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ launches with three episodes on Friday, July 14, 2023, with new episodes following weekly until the season finale on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Season Two of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is led by show runners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

Jenny Han is the No. 1 New York Times best-selling author of the ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ series. Her books have been published in more than 30 languages. For television, she created two new series based on her books – Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, which she executive produces and co-showruns, and the Netflix series XO, Kitty, a spinoff of the To All the Boys universe, which she also executive produces and co-showruns.

For film, she executive produced all three films in Netflix’s global hit To All the Boys trilogy. Han lives in Brooklyn, New York.