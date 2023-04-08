scorecardresearch
Tillotama Shome to teach youngsters the tricks of the trade!

Tillotama Shome shines as 'Meera' in Netflix's romantic fantasy thriller 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'. The series to drop on 20th April

By Editorial Desk
Tillotama Shome as 'Meera' in Netflix's Tooth Pari When Love Bites _ pic courtesy instagram

There is always that one ‘mature’ and ‘worldly wise’ person who is indispensable to the youngsters, teaching them the tricks of the trade. Tillotama Shome’s character Meera does just that in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller series Tooth Pari: When Love Bites.

Addressed as ‘poetry in motion’ Meera personifies the idea that ‘normies are boring’. In her world full of vampires, who are eager to explore the human world, she is content and satisfied with her life! She doesn’t yearn for human blood, nor does she wish to interact with any humans. She stands out with her zany attire and her unconventional yet very evolved articulation of thoughts. Being a veteran, she has her own unique ways of ‘training’ young vampires to make their moves in the human world.

It’s interesting to see how Meera reacts to Rumi falling in love with a human dentist and what her advice would be. Tillotama Shome’s versatility as an actor shines through Meera. When asked about the role, the actress explained, “Netflix has been the metaphoric chocolate factory for me, there is the sweet but also the bitter, the crunchy, the salty, the spicy! It is exciting to be offered such diverse and age-appropriate parts. Tooth Pari was one such feast.”

She further spoke about her character on the series, “Meera is someone who doesn’t conform to the mainstream point of view of the vampire world. She chooses to challenge the normative roles of a woman. She has a soft spot for the non-conformists in the room. She definitely charmed me; hope you like her!”

Meera might be open for consultation once Tooth Pari: When Love Bites releases on April 20th

Pic. Sourcetillotamashome
Hip-hop girls group XG drop 'Shooting Star' remix featuring rapper Rico Nasty
IPL 2023: Coming back to Wankhede felt like a homecoming, says Suryakumar Yadav
