Vaibhav Tatwawadi says his brotherly camaraderie with Prem continued off screen

Vaibhav Tatwawadi has opened up on his bond with his co-star and debutant Prem, saying they share a brotherly camaraderie off the screen too.

Vaibhav Tatwawadi

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi has opened up on his bond with his co-star and debutant Prem, saying they share a brotherly camaraderie off the screen too. The duo will be seen sharing screen space in a high-octane, power-packed series ‘Commando’.

Talking about Prem, Vaibhav said: “Prem and I share a great bond on screen and off screen. I guess it’s just the same. On screen we are playing commandos who are like brothers, off screen also that brotherly camaraderie continued. There is immense warmth between us and I feel if the second season happens we’ll be really excited to work together again, along with the amazing cast.”

The upcoming series is touted to bring forth the tale of valour, patriotism, high-octane action and the journey of the titular character. Torn between a nefarious plan and a bio-war, Commando Prem devises an extraction mission to protect his nation and his brother Commando. Will he be able to succeed?

The action-thriller will also see Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan in pivotal roles.

Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has also roped in martial art legend Jacky Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long, from Germany, for the series.

‘Commando’ is a visual spectacle with all equipment used for a movie.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the series is set to release on August 11, on Disney+Hotstar.

