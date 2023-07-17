scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor surprise fans at special screening of 'Bawaal'

 Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' that was launched on a massive scale in Dubai,

With a riveting trailer of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Bawaal’ that was launched on a massive scale in Dubai, the film has been teasing the audience, keeping them on their toes until it launches. Relenting to the countless requests from loyalfans,VarunandJanhviarranged aspecialscreeningof the film for hundreds of luckyfans, as they were amongst the first to watch the film before its global premiere.

Thescreeningwas filled with whistles, claps, woots, and cheers throughout, which only grew louder. Until the moment thatVarunandJanhvisurprised everyone by making an appearance at the end, interacting withfans, answering questions, clicking pictures, and even hugging a few at which point the decibel level reached its loudest.

Varuntook to Instagram Stories and posted a glimpse of thescreening. He wrote: “The first fan screeningforbawaal. This means everything to us.”

‘Bawaal’is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

It will premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

