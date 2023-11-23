scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan tells Karan Johar, ‘apparently you’re attacking married men’ on his show

Varun Dhawan said that this time around, Karan is "apparently attacking married men", on his show.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in the streaming film ‘Bawaal’, graced the controversial couch along with his ‘Student of the Year’ co-actor Sidharth Malhotra on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. During the episode, Varun said that this time around, Karan is “apparently attacking married men”, on his show.

As the episode took off and the guests settled themselves, KJo was in for a shock as both the actors assumed control of the show from the word go. After an initial banter, Varun jokingly told Karan, “Just make sure our relationships remain intact. You are attacking married men apparently on the show.”

Sid chimed in, saying, “Humaari shaadiyaan abhi abhi hui hain”.

KJo says,”What rubbish! I have not attacked any married men. How can you say this?. Khud mera koi nahi…”

At this point, Sid interjected and poked fun at his singlehood as he went on to say, “Haan toh aap chaahte ho kisi aur ka bhi na ho”.

For a good one minute, Karan couldn’t speak as Sid and Varun talked within themselves leaving KJo struggling to control and start the show. After trying hard, the show host finally managed to break and steer the conversation to take the show forward.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
