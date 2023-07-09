scorecardresearch
Varun Dhawan says his dog Joey has created ‘Bawaal’ in his life, has grounded him

By Agency News Desk

As his film ‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21, actor Varun Dhawan revealed who has created ‘Bawaal’ (chaos) in his life but it’s hilarious and adorable.

Talking during the press conference amid the presence of global media, Varun said: “For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya mhai mere zindagi main because he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep.”

He funnily added: “Kabhi bhi susi kardega, potty kardega. So I got used to cleaning this. I didn’t know I’d become an actor and make films and do all this. This was a grounding moment for me. “

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will release on Prime Video on July 21.

