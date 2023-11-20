scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set to reunite on ‘Koffee With Karan’ couch

The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see the ‘Student of the Year’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting at the controversial couch.

By Agency News Desk
Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set to reunite on 'Koffee With Karan' couch _pic courtesy news agency
Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra set to reunite on 'Koffee With Karan' couch _pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming episode of the popular streaming chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ will see the ‘Student of the Year’ actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan reuniting at the controversial couch.

This time, they are set to spill the beans and take a trip down memory lane as they arrive in style to grace the couch and guarantee to bring a dose of laughter and entertainment.

The makers of the show also released the episodic promo of the show on Monday. The video shows show host Karan Johar welcoming the actors on the couch, as he says: “They’re ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Ken’s without their Barbies.”

Talking about how Karan Johar initiates controversies, Varun Dhawan said: “In my dad’s film there is a character called Shaadiram GharJode. He is Karan Johar ghar tode.”

The video also shows Karan Johar asking Sid: “One thing Varun has that you don’t?”

Quirky as ever, Sidharth Malhotra answers: “A big ass.”

“He has a bubble butt,” adds Karan.

‘Koffee with Karan’ season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Parmeet Sethi most difficult scene of ‘Hack Crimes Online’ in dumpyard
Next article
Companies with Parsi owners to organise screening of 'Sam Bahadur'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US