scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Vikrant Massey did not anticipate Sara Ali Khan to be a ‘receptive’ actor

Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of film 'Gaslight', shared that he had a different impression of Sara Ali Khan as an actress

By News Bureau

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming streaming film ‘Gaslight’, shared that he had a different impression of Sara Ali Khan as an actress before they started working together on the film. He said that he thought Sara won’t be a very “receptive” actress.

While working on the sets, actors bond well and learn from one another. Vikrant was thoroughly impressed seeing Sara’s enthusiasm and dedication towards her craft.

Elaborating on the same, Vikrant said: “I instantly learned that she (Sara Ali Khan) is hungry as a performer, she wants to know so much, she wants to better herself as an actor with every take possible. I really did not anticipate her to be so receptive as an actor.”

‘Gaslight’ is a psychological thriller and sees Sara essaying a specially abled character. The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, also stars Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev.

‘Gaslight’ will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31, 2023.

Previous article
Jeremy Renner shares note from his nephew as he recuperates
Next article
Ruskin Bond in Sidhant Kapoor’s mark debut with ‘Beparwah’
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US