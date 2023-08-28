Vishwak Sen: I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Family Dhamaka’

Get ready for an unparalleled dose of entertainment as aha, announces the much-awaited launch of ‘Family Dhamaka’. This exciting reality show will launch on September 8th, 2023, and is scheduled to premiere a new episode every Friday at 8 PM, promising a roller-coaster of emotions and exhilarating challenges. ‘Family Dhamaka’ is not just another show; it celebrates family bonds, wit, and unfiltered fun. The show marks the remarkable OTT hosting debut of the versatile Vishwak Sen, who is all set to take audiences on a laughter-filled journey.

Speaking about his debut as a host, Vishwak Sen said, “I am thrilled to be a part of ‘Family Dhamaka’ and make my OTT debut as a host with aha. This show is about families coming together, enjoying challenges, and sharing endless laughter. I can’t wait for the viewers to join us in this incredible journey of entertainment.”

Vaasudev Koppineni, Sr. Vice President – Head of Content and Non-Subscription Revenue Business at aha, shared his excitement, stating, “aha has always been committed to delivering unique and engaging content to our viewers. ‘Family Dhamaka’ is a testament to that commitment. With the remarkable hosting of Vishwak Sen and the engaging format of the show, we are confident that audiences of all ages will find it irresistible.”

“After our very successful partnership on Telugu Indian Idol, we are thrilled to announce our second outing, Family Dhamaka, with aha. An adaptation of one of Fremantle’s longest running game shows, Family Feud, this format has been successfully produced in 63 territories worldwide. As a nation, we are big on family – the dynamics, the banter, the fun – add to that sentiment, questions that we are seeking the most popular answers to, asked by the vivacious Vishwak Sen and we’ve got an irresistible entertainment mix for every family member to enjoy” said Aradhana Bhola, Managing Director, Fremantle India.

aha, known for its diverse and innovative content lineup, continues to set new standards in regional entertainment. The collaboration with Fremantle for the third time after two successful seasons of “Telugu Indian Idol” adds another feather to its cap. The show’s format is a remake of “Family Feud,” an internationally acclaimed game show that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide.

With “Family Dhamaka,” aha is all set to captivate viewers with its distinct blend of entertainment, camaraderie, and exciting challenges. Stay tuned as the countdown to September 8th begins, promising a fresh wave of joy for families to cherish.