scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot

Harleen Sethi shared an incident from the first day of the ‘Kohrra’ shoot when she was eft with a bruised hand.

By Agency News Desk
When Harleen Sethi was left with a bruised hand during 1st day of 'Kohrra' shoot
Harleen Sethi.

Actress Harleen Sethi, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her recently released streaming series ‘Kohrra’, shared an incident from the first day of the shoot when she was eft with a bruised hand. The actress said that the first day of the shoot involved the school scene where her character of Nimrat and her father, Balbir Singh, played by Suvinder Vicky, discover that Nimrat’s son has gone missing.

Narrating the incident, the actress shared, “Balbir, comes to the school and I rush to him and break the news that my son has gone missing. Now his character was supposed to grab my hands and push me against the wall, angry over the situation that how could I as a mother not pay attention to my child and his grandchild”.

She further mentioned that Suvinder was quite apprehensive of holding her hand with a firm grip as he was mindful of not hurting her, but she insisted him to give it his all.

She told IANS, “But, he was not very confident about the whole physicality of the scene, and he was not really going for it as he held my hand loosely because he was very mindful of not hurting me. I told him, ‘Praaji go for it, don’t worry. I’ll tell you if I’m getting hurt’”.

But then when the retakes happened, she did get hurt. However, she didn’t tell Suvinder because the scene was building up quite nicely.

“We then started shooting but when he went for it, I started getting hurt but I didn’t tell him and he kept apologising and asking if I’m okay. I told him it’s nothing and we continued with our shoot. After the shots, I went to my vanity to change and I saw a huge bruise on my hand. And then it hit me that as actors what we put ourselves in for the quality of our work”, she added.

‘Kohrra’ is streaming on Netflix.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google's longtime director of news let go after 13 years, plans to come back to India
Next article
From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

Sports

National Car Racing C'ship: Triple delight for Diljith, Angad; Deepak Ravikumar dominates Rd 1

Sports

Palermo Open: Zheng Qinwen beats Mayar Sherif in semis, eyes her 1st WTA title

News

Kajol on playing Noyonika: Being able to present the strength of a woman is empowering as an actor

Sports

National Football C'ship: Junior boys' for BC Roy Trophy Tier 2, sub-junior girls' Tier 1 to be held in Sept-Oct

Fashion and Lifestyle

From 3 liters of salt water to neem juice, here's Adah Sharma's morning routine

Technology

Google's longtime director of news let go after 13 years, plans to come back to India

News

Developing AI technology more dangerous than nuclear weapons: Christopher Nolan

News

Rita Ora says working with Carrie Fisher in 'Wonderwell' was an amazing experience

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish, Avinash engage in fierce argument

News

U.S.S. Discovery embarks on final journey in new 'Star Trek Discovery' Season 5 trailer

Sports

IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

Technology

Google testing redesigned Photos app

Sports

UTT: U Mumba TT face Dabang Delhi TTC as knockout race intensifies (preview)

Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US