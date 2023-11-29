When Rani Mukerji turned choreographer for SRK & Kajol for ‘Koi Mil Gaya’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that actress Rani Mukerji had turned choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the iconic song ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ from the 1998 romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

The movie stars SRK, Rani and Kajol in the lead, and is directed by KJo.

During a candid conversation in the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’, host KJo opened up on the shooting of KKHH.

In the upcoming episode, Kajol and Rani will grace the controversial couch of the show.

Talking about this, Karan said: “Those were the days that none of us rehearsed right for the song and dance moves. There was no such thing as rehearsal hall, there was one and I think Rani was the only one, she was new and young, she went and rehearsed all the steps.”

“Now we are taking this top wide shot with Farah Khan in command, in control and it was the signature step of Koi Mil Gaya. Suddenly, cut happened and Kajol looked at Rani that time and said ‘What are you doing? Something wrong you are doing’,” he said.

KJo further said: “SRK also said ‘Kuch galat ho raha hai’. Loudly, barring from afar, Farah said, ‘She is the only one who is doing it right, you all are doing rubbish’. Then, immediately both SRK and Kajol went to Rani who had become the choreographer teaching them the step. It was hilarious.”

The show airs on Disney+ Hotstar.