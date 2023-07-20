scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’

When Sharad Malhotra dressed as an eunuch, stood at an actual traffic signal during the filming which allowed him to experience and express his character with precision 

By Agency News Desk
When Sharad Malhotra stood at actual signal dressed up as eunuch for ‘Honey Trap Squad’
Sharad Malhotra for Honey Trap Squad

Actor Sharad Malhotra, whose series ‘Honey Trap Squad’ released on Thursday, shared an incident when he dressed as a character of eunuch stood at an actual traffic signal during the filming which allowed him to experience and express his character with precision 

For the show, the actor has portrayed four different disguises including a dabbawala, a Sardar and a eunuch too for the very first time.

Talking about his experience of playing the characters, the actor said, “Stepping out of my comfort zone was both challenging and exciting. I had the opportunity to portray unconventional characters that required extensive research on their body language, voice modulation, and unique perspectives. Whether it was embodying the role of a eunuch or a Sardar, I immersed myself in each character, understanding even the smallest nuances of their essence”.

He then recollected the said incident as he further mentioned, “One incident during the shooting, where we filmed at a real traffic signal, allowed me to truly feel like the eunuch character, making the experience even more significant. Drawing from my observant nature in real life, incorporating the traits of various roles became easier, and I enjoyed the extensive preparation for each character.”

“Now, with the project released, I’m hopeful and praying for a positive reception, grateful for the chance to portray such diverse roles in one endeavour,” he added.

‘Honey Trap Squad’, which also features Akanksha Puri, Karanvir Bohra and Manu Punjabi in pivotal roles, is available to stream on the ALTT streaming app.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
What to expect from the much-anticipated ‘The Marvels’
Next article
When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Kerr-less Australia edge Ireland 1-0

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three youngsters ahead of 2023-24 season

Sports

Women's Ashes points system could be tweaked, feels England pacer Kate Cross

Sports

UTT : Manika Batra hands Bengaluru Smashers first win of season 4

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: ACC and PCB officials to inspect venues in Sri Lanka

Sports

2nd Test, Day 1: Rohit, Yashasvi slam fifties; take India to 121/0 at lunch against West Indies

News

Mrunal Thakur says Vijay Deverakonda brings a great spark on screen with each of his roles

Sports

Sakshi Malik criticises WFI ad-hoc panel's decision to exempt Vinesh, Bajrang from Asian Games selection trials

Sports

Dubai Sports Council motivates awareness programs on Dangers of Doping

Sports

‘It Takes One Day’ to achieve glory: the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023!

Technology

Microwaving food containers can expose you to toxic nanoplastics: Study

Sports

AIFF should bear the cost to send football teams to Asiad if govt agrees: Bhaichung

News

How Taylor Swift weaved emotion into ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

News

‘The Elephant Whisperers’ premieres at Rashtrapati Bhavan

News

BBC Player and BBC Kids to make a grand entry into India

News

When James Cameron warned of potential dangers of advancing AI

News

What to expect from the much-anticipated ‘The Marvels’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US