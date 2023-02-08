scorecardresearch
Why Anubhav Singh Bassi chose to name his first stand-up special 'Bas Kar Bassi'

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi has shared why he chose 'Bas Kar Bassi' title and the connection it has to one of his gigs.

By News Bureau

Stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, whose stand up special ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ is receiving a lot of positive response, has shared why he chose this title and the connection it has to one of his gigs.

Revealing why he chose this title for his first stand-up special, Bassi said: “The story behind the name is that Ashish Solanki (‘Comicstaan Season 3’ winner) and I were once going to a corporate show in Gurgaon. On our way, I was cracking some really bad and random jokes and suddenly Solanki said ‘bas kar Bassi’.”

He said that this title always stuck with him: “I have done a couple of jobs in my life and at each job, people used to tell me ‘bas kar Bassi’, as they had realised that this job is not meant for me. So, I thought that this title would be perfect for my first special!”

‘Bas Kar Bassi’, which is available to stream on Prime Video, is a reflection of Bassi’s old days and the road he took to become what he is today. From him being a lawyer to becoming an entrepreneur and finally making people laugh all around the world, Bassi’s stand-up special captures all the important milestones of his life.

Written and performed by Anubhav Singh Bassi, the stand-up is directed by his fellow comic artiste Abhishek Upmanyu and is produced by Karan Asnani, Ankur Bhargava, Rohit Gour, Shivanand Lalwani, and Veena Lalwani.

