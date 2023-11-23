Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’

Netflix has unveiled the striking character posters featuring an ensemble cast for the highly anticipated sci-fantasy epic, ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire.’ In this nerve-wracking space opera, Zack Snyder brings together an exceptional team of Rebels, led by the mysterious stranger Kora, portrayed by Sofia Boutella, alongside the talented and diverse cast including Ed Skrein as Admiral Noble, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Staz Nair as Tarak, E Duffy as Milius, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra Bloodaxe, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, Fra Fee as Balisarius and Anthony Hopkins voicing the ancient mechanised protector Jimmy.

This nerve-wracking sci-fi opera promises audiences an immersive experience with captivating visuals and a mythologically rich narrative. Set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on August 11th, ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire’ invites viewers to embark on a thrilling adventure as the exceptional team of Rebels strives to save a peaceful settlement from the tyrannical forces of the Motherworld.

After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) – leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld.

Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Bae Doona), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust one another and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.