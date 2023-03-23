scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

Zayn Ibad Khan, who is seen playing the role of Yash in the web show 'Aashiqana 3', shared his shooting experience with a 18-month-old baby

By News Bureau

Actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who is seen playing the role of Yash in the web show ‘Aashiqana 3’, shared his shooting experience with a 18-month-old baby and said that it is really tough. Zayn is doing everything to develop a bond with him so that his work becomes easier.

He shared: “Nowadays we are shooting with an 18 month old baby on set and you know how tough it is to shoot especially with the climate of Mumbai, and the days are really sunny and really hot and the baby is obviously kind of irritated when you just keep them away from their parents. And now, we all are trying to make our bond with the baby.”

In the third season, Khushi Dubey and Zain Ibad Khan have reprised their roles as Yash and Chikki and their life is going through a lot of ups and downs with the entry of this baby in their lives.

Zayn added on how he is working hard to develop a bond with him: “I try to gain his attention. If you talk or fight in front of this baby, he will just look at what’s happening and stop crying. Now, what we are doing is making funny noises, mostly me, running here and there. It’s kind of a very beautiful thing also and a tough situation also, because we have to shoot a lot in a day. Chikki and I are trying really hard to make the baby comfortable.”

‘Aashiqana 3’ streams on Disney+Hotstar.

Previous article
Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'
Next article
Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

Health & Lifestyle

Blame your brain for craving for unhealthy, sugary foods

Health & Lifestyle

New HIV-AIDS cases in Japan hit 20-year low

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US