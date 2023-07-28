scorecardresearch
Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

Zayn and Khushi share a great bond off-screen as well, and consider each other like family.

By Agency News Desk
Across seasons, audiences have loved the on-screen magic that Yash (played by Zayn Ibad Khan) and Chikki (played by Khushi Dubey) have created in the romantic thriller web series ‘Aashiqana’.  Well, Zayn and Khushi share a great bond off-screen as well, and consider each other like family.

Talking about their bond, Zayn shared: “Khushi is a sweetheart. She’s not just just another co-star to me, she’s my family.”

“She brings so much peace and she is such a beautiful and wonderful human. She’s beautiful and India knows that, but she is just as beautiful in person and I feel lucky to know that. The camaraderie and the chemistry we share on screen it’s just getting better, bigger and stronger. I love working with her,” added Zayn.

‘Aashiqana’ season four deals with bigger threats, several hurdles and a mysterious folklore. As the modern world meddles with old world and customs, a pandora’s box opens unleashing a curse, an untold mystery and paranormal forces like never before.

Zayn and Khushi have returned with this season to unveil the secrets of the past and face the brunt of an unforeseen curse. While Yash and Chikki are standing on different paths, their lives are set to take an unusual, spooky turn, leaving us wanting for more.

The series also features Himani Shivpuri, Jayati Narula, Indrajeet Modi and Geeta Tyagi in pivotal roles.

Directed by Gul Khan, and produced by Gen K Studios, ‘Aashiqana 4’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

