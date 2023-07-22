scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTReview

Movie Review | Chandlo | Compelling film about second chances in love

Hardik Gajjar's 'Chandlo', a sweet, mature and compelling film about second chances in love will surely touch an emotional chord with the viewers

By Agency News Desk
Movie Review | Chandlo | Compelling film about second chances in love
Manav Gohil and Shraddha Dangar in Hardik Gajjar's Chandlo on JioCinema _ pic courtesy yt

Sensitively directed by Hardik Gajjar who had earlier delivered the 2021 release ‘Bhavai’, ‘Chandlo’ is a sweet, mature and compelling film about second chances in love. Gajjar’s film with a revolutionary theme, based on Kaajal Oza Vaidya’s short story of the same name, stands out for its universal appeal despite being made in Gujarati. The film is making waves as one good production across all languages.

Kudos to the director for taking the untrodden path of selecting a bold regional story that seldom finds a taker in the Hindi film Industry.

The narrative unravels the emotional and logistical baggage of losing someone and then finding love once again. But who says, age, falling in love for the second time and marrying is a cakewalk? Our society and cultural mores are the biggest hindrances and the director handles this subject tactfully.

As bonding and relationships between the protagonists unspool, the narrative gets complex and intriguing. Here, as the chemistry between the cast alters the equation literally and figuratively, we find apart from the direction, the writing too is the strongest element of the film.

To begin with, the title ‘Chandlo’ has a dual meaning and is aptly used for the film. It means a token or a gift given on an auspicious occasion and it also means a bindi. And you realise soon that the bindi is missing on the foreheads of the two leading women in the film.

Aastha (Shraddha Dangar) is a young forlorn woman living with Meera (Kaajal Oza Vaidya), her mother-in-law and a professor. Their lives get upended when ghazal singer Sharan (Manav Gohil) enters their lives and ends up staying in the same building they live in.

On the surface, the story may appear like a predictable love triangle, but it is the easy-going chemistry among the three that makes you empathise with them. Their relationships unravel subtly and their pragmatic approach to life is positive and adorable.

Metaphors too are seamlessly woven into the narrative, giving meaning to the storytelling. Sample this dialogue: “You keep a bird in a cage for years and then you may open the cage. It is not necessary that it will fly away. It doesn’t have the idea of freedom.” This statement encapsulates the essence of the older woman rejecting love.

The plot is linear, with the narrative being focused on delivering its message to its audience, and it succeeds in its endeavour.

The casting in the film is perfect. Kaajal Oza Vaidya, making her debut as the older woman keen on fulfilling her obligations, is remarkable. She is spot-on with displaying her emotions effectively. You feel her pain and misery.

She is aptly supported by Shraddha Dangar, who essays the role of the Aastha. She is the epitome of a pampered daughter and scores in her realistic portrayal of the character.

Manav Gohil’s physical aggression on screen may appear to be an aberration, but still, he delivers a likeable performance in a well-etched character.

Jayesh More as Tapas, Meera’s friend and colleague, an ungratifying character, is a delight to watch. Similarly, the rest of the supporting cast deliver what is expected of them.

The film sparkles with moderate production values. DOP Hrishikesh Ghandi’s camera movements are flawless and the visuals are perfect. The background score by Prasad Sashte and Sachin-Jigar’s music elevate the viewing experience.

Overall, the film will surely touch an emotional chord with the viewers.

Movie: Chandlo
Director: Hardik Gajjar
Cast: Manav Gohil, Shraddha Dangar, Jayesh More, Kaajal Oza Vaidya and Ojas Raval
Streaming on: Jio Cinema
Duration: 115 minutes

–By Dan

3.5
CRITIC RATING

SUMMARY

Hardik Gajjar's 'Chandlo', a sweet, mature and compelling film about second chances in love will surely touch an emotional chord with the viewers
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tillotama Shome 'disappeared' when Anil Kapoor asked for her feedback
Next article
Tesla offers one-time free FSD software transfer for your second car
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: There is immense anticipation for India vs Pakistan clash, says hockey legend V. Baskaran

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza advises young Zimbabwean players to learn from international cricketers

Technology

India moves from Russia to US for nuclear reactors, space research

Sports

BAN v IND: Some pathetic umpiring was done; really disappointed about some decisions, says Harmanpreet Kaur

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England resist Haiti's counterattack to secure 1-0 victory

Sports

BAN v IND: ODI series decider ends in a dramatic, thrilling tie; India, Bangladesh share series at 1-1 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian diaspora's success story has changed how US views India

Technology

Novel robot medic to save lives in humanitarian disasters developed

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house to go ablaze as eliminations begin in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match' trailer is filled with guts, gore, epic martial arts

News

Ariana Grande's romance with Ethan Slater turns his wife into 'wreck'

News

‘Invincible 2’ teaser trailer shows aftermath of Invincible’s brutal confrontation with Omni-Man

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi seek blessings at Shankaracharya Temple in Kashmir

Sports

Motor racing: 21 teams in fray in 9th Rainforest Challenge India in Goa

News

KJo's brief to Pritam for 'Rocky Aur Rani…': Music from LP era, '90s romance

Sports

East Asia-Pacific T20 WC Qualifier: PNG, Japan register victories on Day 1

News

Matt Damon says his friendship with Ben Affleck became closer after his father died

News

Sheebha Chaddha reveals she is fond of Jazz, Indian classical music

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Hardik Gajjar's 'Chandlo', a sweet, mature and compelling film about second chances in love will surely touch an emotional chord with the viewersMovie Review | Chandlo | Compelling film about second chances in love

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US