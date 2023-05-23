scorecardresearch
Survival thriller ‘2018’ to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi

Jude Anthany Joseph's critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film '2018' which had hit the screens on May 5 is continuing its dream run at the box-office.

Survival thriller '2018' to release pan-India on 26th May in Hindi
Jude Anthany Joseph’s 2018

Filmmaker Jude Anthany Joseph’s critically and commercially acclaimed Malayalam film ‘2018’ which had hit the screens on May 5 is continuing its dream run at the box-office. Having received such great response from the audiences and critics all across, makers of ‘2018’ are now gearing up to release the film nationwide.

‘2018’ narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity. The film effectively takes forward the message that humanity can win over adversity.

Starring Minnal Murali fame actor Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh, ‘2018’ will have a massive pan-India release on Friday May 26th this week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, further taking the box-office by storm. As per insiders, the Hindi version of the thriller will be released through E4 Entertainment.

Impressively, the survivor thriller film earned ₹137.6 croreS worldwide after its release. Following public’s popular demand, the Kerala government slated upto six shows of the multi-starrer in cinema halls. ‘2018’ earned a Kerala gross of around ₹65.25crores.

Confirming the film’s nationwide release, director Jude Anthany Joseph said in an official statement , “We are extremely proud of the film we have made and ecstatic with the response our film received until now from the critics and the audiences. Taking note of the warmth and love that’s been showered on the film, we have now decided to release ‘2018’ for our audiences nationwide. We are excited and hopeful that the film will continue to make a mark in all states.”

Film’s lead actor Tovino Thomas also shared his gratitude towards the audiences and said, “As a team, we are overjoyed with the love and positive response ‘2018’ has been receiving until now, which is why we are more excited to bring the film for Pan-India audiences. More than box-office numbers, it’s the word of appreciation which me and the entire team are getting showered with, that has been very satisfying.”

‘2018’ film Co-Producer Mr. Venu Kunnappilly also commented on the film’s pan-India release. He said, “This film has been such a special journey for all of us. Bringing to the big screen the tragic Kerala floods was an emotional ride and we are glad that our efforts paid off. Critics and audiences have bestowed so much love and appreciation on our film and that’s the biggest reward for us. Taking the same into consideration, as makers we have now decided to present “2018” to the entire nation. We are looking forward to the response we get from audiences pan-India.”

The film is jointly produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph, & distributed by Kavya Film Company.

