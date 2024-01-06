A R Rahman joins forces with Ram Charan, Director Buchi Babu Sana

Ram Charan is set to collaborate with the talented director Buchi Babu Sana, celebrated for his national award-winning debut film, ‘Uppena‘, which turned out to be a sensational blockbuster. This exciting collaboration promises to deliver a film of exceptional technical quality. The project, proudly presented by the esteemed production house Mythri Movie Makers, marks Venkata Satish Kilaru’s grand entry into film production, with the movie set to be a large-scale production with a substantial budget, carried by the banners of Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings.

Ram Charan shared an endearing birthday wish for the musical maestro stating, “Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always.”

The fact that the global star addresses one of the most talented composers singers of India as sir speaks volumes about his humble nature and respect towards everyone.

Happy Birthday @arrahman sir, wish you health and happiness always. pic.twitter.com/Lj6RPkIBNs — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 6, 2024

Breaking news surrounds this mega venture as Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is confirmed to score the music for the film. The official announcement was made on Rahman’s birthday, adding a significant element to the project. Following the musical success of ‘Uppena’, expectations are high for Buchi Babu Sana’s second film to become another musical chartbuster.

A R Rahman stands as one of the most successful composers in the history of Indian cinema, boasting a massive fanbase nationwide. His global recognition, particularly with an Oscar win, has elevated him to international acclaim. Rahman’s universally appealing music is anticipated to be a major draw for this project.

Buchi Babu Sana has crafted a compelling script with a universal appeal, and the makers plan to unveil details about the remaining cast and crew in the near future.