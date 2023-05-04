scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Sarath Babu’s family denies rumours of his demise

Veteran actor Sarath Babu's family has denied rumours of his demise on Thursday and clarified that his condition is stable.

By Agency News Desk
Sarath Babu's family denies rumours of his demise
Sarath Babu's family denies rumours of his demise

Veteran actor Sarath Babu’s family has denied rumours of his demise on Thursday and clarified that his condition is stable.

The actor remained hospitalised in Hyderabad for two weeks.

As the rumours of his death flooded social media, his brother Ayush Tejas clarified that there is no truth in it. He appealed to the actor’s fans not to believe the rumours.

According to him, Babu’s condition was better on Wednesday.

The doctors told the family that it will take some days for Babu to recover fully.

Tejas thanked those praying for the actor’s early recovery.

The rumours of Babu’s demise spread on social media since Wednesday evening. Actor Kamal Haasan was among those who fell for the hoax. He expressed his condolences but later deleted the tweet.

The 71-year-old is under treatment at AIG Hospital for age-related ailments. He was brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru on April 20 and was admitted to AIG.

The actor is reported to be under treatment for multi-organ damage. According to sources, Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey
Next article
IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Looking at the tournament with nothing to lose, but many things to gain, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

Don't see Australia falling into England's style of play, will do it differently: Alex Carey

Sports

La Liga: A decade later, Real Sociedad dreaming of a return to the Champions League

Technology

Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline by 35%

Sports

Virat Kohli highlights "the real boss" of cricket through his latest social media post

News

'Feeling Blessed': Jamie Foxx's first Insta post after hospitalisation three weeks ago

News

Anupam Kher to play sexagenarian triathlete in his 537th film 'Vijay 69'

News

Day before K'taka polls, 'Tipu' film announced; to show 'dark side' of Mysuru sultan

Sports

Spain tour: India U-17 fight back to hold Real Madrid U-17 to 3-3 draw

Sports

IPL 2023: Always prepare for situations like getting 12 or 14 runs in an over, says Suryakumar Yadav

Technology

Meta warns about malicious ChatGPT imposters

Health & Lifestyle

Nearly 210,000 kids, teens in S.Korea treated for depression since 2019

Technology

India to become 50% non-cash economy in consumption in 3 years

Technology

Astronomers detect a star-devouring planet, hinting at the fate of Earth

News

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twins in black outfits at IPL match “Here’s how the crowd made the actress blush”

Sports

IPL 2023: Whenever it was in the arc I was going to go for it, says Ishan Kishan

Technology

Cybersecurity firm Bishop Fox lays off 13% of workforce

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US