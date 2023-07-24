scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Adivi Sesh hints G2 Sequel – says massive preparation underway

With the resounding success of G1, Adivi Sesh's fans are eagerly anticipating the release of G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the gripping spy thriller.

By Editorial Desk
Adivi Sesh hints G2 Sequel - says massive preparation underway
Adivi Sesh _ pic courtesy twitter

With the resounding success of G1, Adivi Sesh’s fans are eagerly anticipating the release of G2, the highly anticipated sequel to the gripping spy thriller. As talks about G2 continue to circulate, fans are reminiscing about their favourite moments from G1, building up the excitement and curiosity for what the actor has in store for them this time. Adivi Sesh’s recent tweets and interactions on social media have hinted at the massive preparation underway for G2, promising a movie that will surpass all expectations.

G1 earned critical acclaim and an enthusiastic fan following for its gripping storyline, thrilling action sequences, and Adivi Sesh’s brilliant performance as a spy. The film’s success resonated with both critics and audiences, establishing it as one of the best spy thrillers in Telugu Film Industry. As talks of G2 have gained momentum, fans have been sharing clips from G1, particularly scenes featuring Adivi Sesh, which have been trending on the internet.

This has contributed to the heightened anticipation for G2, about the plot and the character’s journey in the sequel. The audience’s curiosity is further piqued by Adivi Sesh’s intriguing tweet, where he expressed his gratitude to the fans for their love and revealed that he, along with director Vinay Kumar and writer Abburiravi, has been working diligently for the past six months to deliver a game-changing film.

Retweeting a fan video with title, “One Of The Best Spy Thriller in TFI”, Sesh reposted with a message saying, “Thank you for your love Been writing with director @vinaykumar7121 & @abburiravi sir for the last six months to give you a game changing film #G2 script is ….a Huge Vision. Massive preparation underway. Director @vinaykumar7121 His vision scares me sometimes BUT…all I’m gonna say is, INKA?”.

The actor’s dedication, coupled with the director’s grand vision and massive preparation, creates an optimistic atmosphere among fans and the film fraternity alike. As the curiosity continues to soar, G2 stands poised to redefine the spy thriller genre leaving audiences thrilled and eagerly awaiting its release.

Pic. SourceAdiviSesh
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web
Next article
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt
This May Also Interest You
Lyrics

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – Dhindhora Baje Re Song Lyrics starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Technology

Twitter flies blue bird, replaces with 'X' logo on web

News

Varun Tej impresses in ‘Gandheevadhari Arjuna’ with high-octane action

Technology

Fire-Boltt enters into Indonesian market

News

Geetanjali Mishra replaces Kamna Pathak in 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

Technology

Prebiotic rich artichokes, garlic & onions can keep your gut healthy: Study

News

Amitabh Bachchan says 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Season 15 preps have begun

News

Taylor Swift laughs while performing song about forgiving Kanye West

Technology

RingCentral to double workforce in India in next 12 months

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy beat Argentina 1-0 in Group G thriller

News

Selena Gomez leaves restaurant barefoot, carries shoes in her hands after 31st b'day dinner

Technology

WhatsApp widely rolling out interface improvements aligned with Material Design 3

Technology

Swiggy initiates 2nd tranche of ESOP liquidity totalling $50 mn

News

'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to hold special screening as tribute to Milkha Singh

News

Pop-punk star Lolo drops ‘hot girls in hell’

Sports

They will regret the fact that they declared at Edgbaston: Ponting pinpoints tactical failure that lost England the Ashes

News

Vivek Angihotri delighted on Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' filling cinema halls in Kashmir

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh twin in black; Deepika Padukone flaunts her airport look in sweater

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US