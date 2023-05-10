scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rajesh starrer ‘Farhana’ to release on May 12

Dream Warrior Pictures' trilingual film 'Farhana' featuring director Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Rajesh is all set for a May 12 release.

By Editorial Desk
Aishwarya Rajesh in Selvaraghavan's Farhana

Farhana is about a middle-class mother takes a call centre job due to her financial reasons, and that gives her freedom, but it leads into a web of dangers. Farhana marks yet another milestone for Dream Warrior Pictures, with films like Joker, Dheeran, Adhigaram Ondru, Aruvi and Kaidhi and Bhola (in Hindi) under their belt, have come up with yet another potential blockbuster Farhana.

One of the major players in the South Indian film industry, Dream Warrior Pictures has been producing significant stories for the silver screen. With Bholaa, a remake of their own Tamil blockbuster Kaidhi, the company recently ventured into Bollywood as co-producers.

Now with Farhana, the production house is adding one more special film into their kitty. Aishwarya Rajesh, who has earned a reputation as one of the most sought-after actresses of this generation, plays a Muslim family home maker besides making a living by working in a call centre.

Farhana will be a refreshing addition to women-centric movies. It will provide a nuanced and insightful look into the experiences of not just Farhana, but women in general. With a compelling story that centres around strongly-etched characters, the movie will be a must-watch for anyone who loves good cinema.

The film’s cast includes acclaimed director Selvaraghavan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jithan Ramesh, Anumol and Aishwarya Dutta.

The film will provide a nuanced and insightful look into the experiences of not just Farhana, but women in general. With a compelling story that centres around strongly etched characters, the movie will be a must-watch for anyone who loves good cinema.

Nelson Venkatesan, the director of two Tamil super-hits, ‘Monster’ and ‘Oru Naal Koothu’, has wielded the megaphone.

Says Pankaj Jaysinh, CEO – Film Distribution, UFO Moviez, “We chose to distribute the film due to its thought provoking content narrating a universal issue faced by the families, perfect casting and good production value. Farhana is sure to strike a chord with Indian audiences.”

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies.
Over 500mn cyberattacks blocked in India in Q1 2023: Report
