scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun celebrates I-Day with wife Sneha, kids, staff

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Pan India star Allu Arjun has shared glimpses of Independence Day celebration with his family and staff. 

The heartwarming and filled with pride pictures of him hoisting the Indian National Flag and celebrating with his family and staff, gives us a rush of patriotic sentiments.

The actor looks extremely dashing and charming in white ethnic chikankari kurta pyjama. He is accompanied by his wife Sneha Reddy, and his children son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

He captioned the photos as “Happy Independence Day”, “Geetha Arts Family”, “AA Family”.

Geetha Arts is a film production and distribution company known for its works in Telugu cinema. It was established in 1972 by Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun.

Allu Arha, daughter of Allu Arjun made her debut as Prince Bharata, in the film ‘Shaakuntala’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead.

Allu Arjun, who had made his acting debut with ‘Gangotri’ in 2003, rose to prominence starring in Sukumar’s cult classic ‘Arya’ (2004) for which he earned a Nandi Special Jury Award.

Meanwhile, the first look poster of the Allu Arjun-fronted ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the social media world by storm, and has garnered seven million likes on Instagram. The makers had released the much-awaited first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star’s birthday.

Right from its announcement, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has left a significant mark on the mind of the audience that went on to create examples of its success, when the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that travelled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

The first instalment ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

–IANS

sp/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai
Next article
Former India team captain Rani holds a special camp for women strikers in Odisha
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Former India team captain Rani holds a special camp for women strikers in Odisha

Sports

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury, set to undergo knee surgery in Mumbai

Box Office

Surpassing all expectations, 'Gadar 2' exceeds Rs 173 crores on Day 4

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty sends cute I-Day greetings to fans

Health & Lifestyle

YouTube to remove videos promoting cancer misinformation

News

Adele helps couple announce their baby's gender on-stage

News

Preity G Zinta: 'Though I never went to acting school, I just wanted to get things right on set'

News

Gurmeet, Mithila, Saiee, Gaurav, Abhimanyu reveal their childhood memory on I-Day

Sports

Dirmakar slams SAI, Sports Ministry for 'deafening silence' on her Asian Games exclusion

News

Manisha Rani returns from ‘BBOTT2’ with two good friends: Elvish, Abhishek

News

Mohit Raina reveals he prepared for National Defence Academy exam

News

Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel donning new avatars

Technology

Payouts to begin in $500 mn Apple iPhone 'batterygate' lawsuit soon

Fashion & Lifestyle

Tracy Morgan says he's been using Ozempic for weight loss

News

House-full show, tickets in black! 'Gadar 2' gets back 'good old days'

News

‘People who take themselves seriously fear they’ll have no work tomorrow,’ says Dibyendu Bhattacharya

News

Why is Rashmika Mandanna still called ‘Geetha madam’

News

Adinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for ‘Bajao’ character

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US