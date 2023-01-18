scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

By News Bureau

Even after breaking out on the pan-India scene with ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, Allu Arjun never fails to take time off for his loved ones and is particularly good at pampering his son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.

The star and doting father is now rooting for his daughter’s first appearance on the silver screen. Allu Arjun’s little daughter Arha will be making her screen debut in in the Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of his daughter from the dubbing studio. The superstar drew a heart on his daughter’s picture.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun’s four-year-old daughter Allu Arha is all set to make her acting debut in ‘Shaakuntalam’, directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna. Little Arha will be seen playing the role of the young Prince Bharata.

In the latest released trailer of ‘Shaakuntalam’, Arha can be seen as Prince Bharata, riding on a lion and her cute face is bound to leave audiences wanting to see more of her.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

Previous article
Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya
Next article
Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

Technology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

News

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

News

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US