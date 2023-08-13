scorecardresearch
Allu Arjun’s first look from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ unveiled

The makers had released the much-awaited first look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star's birthday.

By Agency News Desk
Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa- The Rule' first look _ pic courtesy twitter

The first look poster of the Allu Arjun-fronted ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has taken the social media world by storm and has garnered seven million likes on Instagram. The makers had released the much-awaited first look poster of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj from the film on the special occasion of Icon Star’s birthday.

Sharing the news on social media, the Mythri Movie Makers wrote: “Icon Star @alluarjun’s NATIONWIDE RULE #Pushpa2TheRule First Look creates a sensational record Becomes the first-ever Indian first-look poster to hit 7 MILLION LIKES on Instagram.”

Right from its announcement, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has left a significant mark on the mind of the audience that went on to create examples of its success, when the makers released the first poster with a massive campaign that travelled to almost every region of the country ranging from small towns to metro cities.

Last month, the actor accelerated the much-hyped anticipation of the audience, and had revealed a dialogue from ‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ at an event.

The star was asked to give a little sneak peek of his upcoming film, and Allu Arjun quoted a dialogue saying: “Eedantha jarigedi okate rule meeda jarugutaanadadi, Pushpa gadi Rule.”

The first installment ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

‘Pushpa 2 The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Pic. Sourcealluarjun
6
