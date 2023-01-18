scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Amala Paul 'denied' entry to Kerala temple, alleges religious discrimination

Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry in the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, near here.

By News Bureau

Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry in the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, near here.

The actor claimed that on Monday that she was allegedly refused ‘darshan’ by temple authorities, citing customs which allow only Hindus inside the premises.

But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple.

Sharing her experience in the temple’s visitors’ register, she wrote “Felt the spirit even though she didn’t see the Goddess”.

“It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn’t go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion.”

But the temple authorities of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust stated they were only following the temple customs.

“Many devotees of other religions have come to visit the temple, but no one knows that. However, when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial,” said an official.

Thirty-one-year-old Paul is a hugely popular actress in the South Indian film industry with successful hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Previous article
Kohli jumps to fourth, Siraj takes massive leap in latest ODI rankings
Next article
Will Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee announce ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ on ‘Bigg Boss 16’?
This May Also Interest You
News

‘India Most Identifies With’ Ayushmann Khurrana!

News

Kritika Singh: 'Dharam Patnii' can be a game-changer in my career

News

'Aashiqana 2' actor Inderjeet Modi is up for intimate scenes if story demands it

News

Will Shilpa Shinde bring more excitement in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on Android beta

News

'Class' trailer unfolds an elite school drama

Sports

Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi

News

Kriti Sanon fans drool over her hot-bod avatar in Shehzada

News

Lucknow to witness comedy festival — '30 days, 30 plays'

News

Priyanka Chopra supports S S Rajamouli’s RRR on international diaspora ahead of Oscars

News

'King' Khan 'wanted to be an action hero' but missed the bus

News

Ali Fazal to star in ‘The Underbug’, a psychological thriller

Sports

SA20: Aaron Phangiso was brilliant, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Krishna Bharadwaj to play a 17th century prince

News

Jackie Shroff's intense look from 'Quotation Gang' has hues of grunge

News

Priyanka Chopra says Pakistan's Oscar entry 'Joyland' is 'a must watch'

News

Tushar Kalia feels 'blessed' as he marries ladylove Triveni Barman

Technology

India IT spending to reach $110.3 bn in 2023 amid global slowdown

Technology

Twitter selling bird statue, other office assets

Technology

Fitbit to end Deezer, Pandora support from older devices

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US