Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Actress Amrin Qureshi, who has been signed by some South Indian banners, said she is open to work in any language and industry.

Amrin, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bad Boy’, is signed by South Indian banners like Green Studio, Prince Pictures, SVCC and Saraswathi Film Division (Tagore Madhu) have signed the actress for their upcoming big budget films.

Known to produce larger than life films with big stars, Studio Green is currently producing a big spectacle film titled ‘Surya 42’ in which Surya is playing the lead role.

Prince Pictures recently gave blockbuster film ‘Sardar’ and producer Laxman under his banner is now currently busy shooting ‘Sardar 2’.

Tagore Madhu has many banners under his name and his Saraswathi Film Division has signed Amrin to play a leading role in one of his films.

An elated Amrin said: “I am really glad that I have been approached and signed by these big banners from South industry which are known to make some of the biggest films over there. I am open to work in any language and in any industry.”

“My only criteria is that I am offered good and substantial parts in films and get to show my acting skills. I am looking forward to work in these films. And I am sure it will be a great experience to work over there. Some of these films will be released on a pan-India level,” she said.

On her next Bollywood project, Amrin quipped, “I am in discussion with couple of really good directors and producers here. As soon as things would materialise, the projects will be announced by the makers at the appropriate times. Right now, I can only confirm the Hindi project with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.”

Looking forward to working across the industries, Amrin says that she is grateful that within such a short span of time, makers have started showing so much faith in her.

“I would also like to thank all my fans who have appreciated my debut performance and believed in me. I promise them not to let them down ever,” she added.