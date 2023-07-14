scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses: Open to work in any language

Amrin Qureshi, who has been signed by some South Indian banners, said she is open to work in any language and industry.

By Agency News Desk
Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses Open to work in any language
Amrin Qureshi on getting signed by South production houses Open to work in any language

Actress Amrin Qureshi, who has been signed by some South Indian banners, said she is open to work in any language and industry.

Amrin, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bad Boy’, is signed by South Indian banners like Green Studio, Prince Pictures, SVCC and Saraswathi Film Division (Tagore Madhu) have signed the actress for their upcoming big budget films.

Known to produce larger than life films with big stars, Studio Green is currently producing a big spectacle film titled ‘Surya 42’ in which Surya is playing the lead role.

Prince Pictures recently gave blockbuster film ‘Sardar’ and producer Laxman under his banner is now currently busy shooting ‘Sardar 2’.

Tagore Madhu has many banners under his name and his Saraswathi Film Division has signed Amrin to play a leading role in one of his films.

An elated Amrin said: “I am really glad that I have been approached and signed by these big banners from South industry which are known to make some of the biggest films over there. I am open to work in any language and in any industry.”

“My only criteria is that I am offered good and substantial parts in films and get to show my acting skills. I am looking forward to work in these films. And I am sure it will be a great experience to work over there. Some of these films will be released on a pan-India level,” she said.

On her next Bollywood project, Amrin quipped, “I am in discussion with couple of really good directors and producers here. As soon as things would materialise, the projects will be announced by the makers at the appropriate times. Right now, I can only confirm the Hindi project with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions.”

Looking forward to working across the industries, Amrin says that she is grateful that within such a short span of time, makers have started showing so much faith in her.

“I would also like to thank all my fans who have appreciated my debut performance and believed in me. I promise them not to let them down ever,” she added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study
Next article
Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Flipkart pays $700 mn to workers after PhonePe split

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi hails dedication of ISRO scientists

Technology

Pets may not improve owners with severe mental illness: Study

News

Genelia Deshmukh is the first actress I approached, was lucky: ‘Trial Period’ director

Sports

UTT Season 4: Former champions Dabang Delhi TTC meet Goa Challengers in third tie

Lyrics

BTS Jung Kook Seven Song Lyrics featuring Latto and Han So-hee

News

Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

News

'Mahabharat' actress Aparna Dixit is fine with bold scenes as an audience, but refuses to do them

News

‘Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ actress Mrinal Navell says that showbiz demands a lot of patience

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO family's 73 days of 'penance', finally rewarded

News

Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns to Mumbai after being stuck in Manali

Sports

Indian female CS:GO team set to make historic debut at Asian qualifiers in Riyadh

Technology

IT hiring in India expected to be cautious yet strategic in Q2 FY24: Report

Technology

Kia exceeds 1 mn vehicle production at India plant

Technology

Food industry scrambles to deal with WHO's classification of aspartame

Technology

India’s ‘Bahubali’ rocket LVM3 puts Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbit (Lead)

Sports

Zim Afro T10: T10 will change the game eventually, says Cape Town SAMP Army coach Klusener

News

Neha Kakkar calls ‘Dil Bechara’ a treat for every couple in love

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US