Arbaaz Khan roped in Ashwin Babu’s Telugu film

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan of Chiranjeevi's 'Jai Chiranjeeva' fame is onboard to play a key role in the movie directed by debutant Apsar

By Editorial Desk
Ashwin Babu’s new film with producer Maheshwar Reddy directed by debutant Apsar is Ganga Entertainments Production no.1. While the movie is already on sets, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Jai Chiranjeeva’ fame is onboard to play a key role in the movie. He joins the new schedule today. Arbaaz was last seen opposite Mollywood Superstar Mohan Lal in ‘Big Brother’. He is very excited about his comeback to Telugu with a crucial role in this project with Ashwin Babu.

Film producer Maheshwar Reddy recently said that the film is being made with a very different story. “This is a new-age movie made with a peculiar story and screenplay. We’re happy to associate with Arbaaz Khan garu in the first production of our Ganga Entertainments banner. He plays a very crucial role in the film and joins the sets today. Many talented actors and technicians are a part of our film. We shall reveal more details soon,” he said.

Digangana Suryavanshi is playing the female lead beside Ashwin Babu and Hyper Adi will play a prominent role in this movie. Dasaradhi Shivendra, the sensational cinematographer of ‘HanuMan’ and ‘Mangalavaaram’ is on board for this.

