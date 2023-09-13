scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ashok Selvan marries Keerthi Pandian in a traditional Tamil ceremony

Ashok Selvan has finally married his long time fiancee, actress Keerthi Pandian

By Agency News Desk
Ashok Selvan marries Keerthi Pandian in a traditional Tamil ceremony
Ashok Selvan marries Keerthi Pandian in a traditional Tamil ceremony

Actor Ashok Selvan has finally married his long time fiancee, actress Keerthi Pandian. The famed Tamil actors donned white attires and took part in a traditional Tamil pooja to cement their vows. Immediately, after their wedding, the actor took to social media and shared pictures.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he captioned the post in Tamil.

Roughly translated, it means: “Like the hues of crimson water, my heart is adorned with the blossom of love.”

Keerthi’s sister Ramya Pandian, who is also an actress shared some pictures from the ceremony on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account and wrote: “Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan ”

Actor Mahar Raghavendra wrote: “Happy married life brother! Wishing you guys all the best!”

Aishwarya Rajesh also congratulated the couple.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ star Aishwarya Lekshmi congratulated the couple, and wrote: “Congratulations both of youuuu.”

Singer Brindha Sivakumar wrote: “Stay blessed Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian. What a wow wedding it was.”

Actress Manjima Mohan’s comment read, “Congratulations Guys.”

The couple exchanged vows during a close-knit traditional ceremony in the presence of family and friends.

The couple have also worked together in their upcoming film ‘Blue Star’, not long after Selvan got off his highly successful venture with the film ‘Por Thorzil’, which was both a massive critical and commercial success. Selvan will also be starring in the film ‘Saba Nayagan’, and much like ‘Blue Star’, both the movies have completed filming and are going through final phases of post-production.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st case of white dot syndrome post Covid vax & subsequent infection: Study
Next article
Sai Pallavi to make Bollywood debut opposite Aamir khan’s son Junaid
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US