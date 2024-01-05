Avram Manchu's 'Kannappa' debut heralds a generational saga

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) In a moment that transcends time, Vishnu Manchu has proudly unveiled the cinematic debut of his five-year-old son, Avram, in the monumental actioner ‘Kannappa’.

This revelation not only marks a significant entry into the world of cinema, but stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Manchu family, spanning three remarkable generations, guided by the torchbearer, the legendary actor, Dr M. Mohan Babu.

Set against the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, the 90-day shoot unfolds with a stellar star cast, elevating ‘Kannappa’ to a cinematic spectacle. Though names remain undisclosed, the anticipation grows for the unveiling of a stellar ensemble.

Avram’s role takes centrestage, infusing youthful exuberance into the family’s cinematic narrative. Vishnu Manchu reflects on the emotional depth of the project, stating, “This venture, ‘Kannappa’, holds profound meaning for me. Witnessing my son, Avram, play a pivotal role is a source of immense pride. It’s more than just a film; it’s the convergence of three generations of our family’s cinematic journey.”

As the first schedule concludes, Vishnu Manchu extends a heartfelt appeal: “Embarking on this cinematic journey with Avram, I humbly seek the blessings of all movie lovers. May ‘Kannappa’ become a memorable experience for everyone involved, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our family’s cinematic saga.”

–IANS

srb/