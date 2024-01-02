Award winning film personality Muhammed Mustafa's new film to start rolling

Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Award winning Malayalam film personality Muhammed Mustafa’s new movie will start rolling here from Wednesday. The untitled film stars national award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mala Parvathy and a string of new faces.

It is being produced by Riya Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures, a film production and distribution company in Kerala.

The film is written by Suresh Babu, who scripted the hugely popular TV comedy series ‘Uppum Mulakum’.

The camera is handled by Fazil Nassar and Chaman Chakko is the editor.

The executive producer of the film is Ronnie Zakaria, while the music is composed by Midhun Mukundan.

The film after its shooting here will move to Tenkasi and Madurai besides Bengaluru.

Mustafa said this is a movie with a difference and the new faces will have crucial roles.

The new faces after being selected underwent a two week class to get a feel of what each of them will have to do.

Mustafa, who started off as an actor in 2005 and donned grease paint for several films, turned to direction in 2020 through ‘Kappela’ for which he won the Best Debut Director Award in the Kerala State Film Awards.

In 2015, he won a special mention in acting at the national level for his role in the Malayalam film ‘Ain’.

