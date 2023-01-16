scorecardresearch
Bhavin Rabari wins big at the IPA awards for ‘Last Film Show’

Bhavin Rabari is among the youngest recipients of the prestigious award, joining an illustrious list among other former recipients such as Nicole Kidman, Russel Crowe

By Glamsham Editorial
Bhavin Rabari in Pan Nalin's Last Film Show

Adding another feather to its cap, Pan Nalin’s ‘Last Film Show’ has bagged the International Press Academy (IPA) “Best Breakthrough Performance” award at the 27th Satellite™ Awards. Bhavin Rabari is among the youngest recipients of the prestigious award, joining an illustrious list among other former recipients such as Edward Norton, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Russel Crowe and Halle Berry among others.

Last Film Show is the first Indian film in 21 years to be shortlisted for the Oscar in Best International Feature Film category.

Speaking on the prestigious win Director Pan Nalin said, “The love the film and Bhavin have been receiving is humbling. This award is truly special, because it recognizes his hard work at such a young age.”

“I am very happy and want to thank Nalin Sir, Siddharth Sir and Dheer Bhai for the opportunity with this film. I hope we can make India Proud and win many more such awards and bring home the Oscar,” added Bhavin Rabari, the 13 year old leading actor of the film.

Among the front runners for the shortlist at the 95th Academy Awards, the film has been garnering appreciation and has also bagged top honours at Tribeca, Busan, Mill Valley, 66th Seminci and numerous other film festivals and awards globally.

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Dheer Momaya, Pan Nalin and Marc Duale, Last Film Show is also all set to release in Japan and Italy. The film was released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US and by Roy Kapur Films in India and is now streaming on Netflix India. Orange Studio is the World Sales agent and will also be releasing the film in France, while legacy like studios Shochiku and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas respectively.

