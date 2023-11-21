Chiranjeevi slams Mansoor Ali Khan for ‘disgusting’ comments on Trisha

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has sided with Tamil star Trisha, slamming actor Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments calling him and his derogatory comments ‘disgusting’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi on Tuesday wrote: “My attention was drawn to some reprehensible comments made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan about Trisha.”

The actor added: “The comments are distasteful and disgusting not just for an artiste but for any woman or girl. These comments must be condemned in the strongest words. They reek of perversion.”

Concluding his statement, Chiranjeevi wrote: “I stand with @trishtrashers and every woman who has to be subject to such horrid comments.”

The whole controversy between Mansoor and Trisha erupted when the former made some rather bad, and somewhat insulting comments on the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ actress.

Since both the actors co-starred in Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil blockbuster film ‘Leo’, the ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ actor thought there may be a bedroom scene involved where he would be portraying the scene of a rapist. However, he never met Trisha during their schedule in Kashmir.

Needless to say, this comment wasn’t well received by the ‘96’ actress, who slammed him on social media.

The actress wrote on her X on November 18: “A recent video has come to my notice where Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste.

“He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Since the controversy, the actress has received much support from netizens across the country all of whom have been disgusted by Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments, and are asking him to be booked.

The issue was also raised by the National Commission of Women, who pressed charges against the actor, directing the DGP to book him.