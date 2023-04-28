Colleagues of Mammukoya, Ministers missing from his final farewell

Eye brows were raised as colleagues of departed actor Mammukoya were absent during the final goodbye bade to one of the most popular malayalam film actor, whose last rites were conducted at his home town in Kozhikode.

The veteran who donned the greasepaint in over 450 films from 1979, collapsed on Monday while taking part in an inauguration of a football tournament in Malappuram district.

After a few days in hospital, he breathed his last on Wednesday and the last rites were conducted on Thursday.

The social media is abuzz with why a huge majority of whom he shared the screen space with failed to turn up to bid him the final goodbye.

Also coming under attack were the local Ministers who hail from Kozhikode, including Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian, who was not spotted on either of the days when his body was kept for all to pay their last respects.

Comparisons are being made on the massive turnout of all the who’s who in films and politics who came to say the final goodbye to Mammukoya and Innocent who passed away last month.

Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accompanied by his wife, and superstars Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi and numerous others had come for Innocent.

And what was noticeable was the full time presence of local legislator and State Minister of Higher Education R.Bindhu who was present on the two days.

The absence of the bigwigs left many expressing their displeasure on this and veteran director V.M.Vinu made no bones of it when he said one now realises that Mammukoya did not get his due.

But the saving grace was that the local populace turned out in huge numbers and many were left disappointed when they were told that the time is up as the last rites have to be performed on time, and failed to get one last look on the hugely popular actor.

Mammukoya is known for his no-nonsense character and never ever did he have the airs of an actor who has acted in over 450 films and now many who feel saddened by what happened. It seems that in the Malayalam film industry, even death is not a leveller, as what matters is the big fat egos, that one has to put on.