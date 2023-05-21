'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake

scorecardresearch
By Agency News Desk
Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam’ franchise is transcending boundaries as it is set to be adapted for the South Korean audiences with the official Korean remake. ‘Drishyam’ is an Indian franchise that has delivered success in every Indian language be it Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu or Hindi.

The announcement happened on Sunday at India Pavilion at the ongoing edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Indian production company, Panorama Studios, and Anthology Studios, founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Jay Choi, ‘Parasite’ actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon have partnered for the Korean remake.

The first part of ‘Drishyam’, directed by the late Nishikant Kamat, revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar whose simple world splinters after an accidental death involving his family and his desperate measures to shield them from the law. With applause-worthy performances from Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Kamlesh Sawant, the film was a huge success.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “I’m excited that ‘Drishyam’ franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity!”

Jay Choi is equally upbeat about the collaboration. He said, “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original”.

Pointing out that the film keeps you hooked with its twists and turns, Kumar Mangat Pathak is confident the ‘Drishyam’ franchise will find an audience in Korea [and the rest of the world] too. “This is the beginning of a valuable cultural exchange between both countries and their film industries,” he signed off.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
