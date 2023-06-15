Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Making headlines ever since its announcement is director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’. One of the most awaited upcoming films, ‘OG’ features power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead.

The film’s third schedule is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, coming in as a big update, actor Emraan Hashmi has now joined the cast of the film.

The Telugu drama will star Emraan Hashmi playing the nemesis in the film. An important character, Emraan’s addition to the film has come in as great news for cine-lovers across India.

Talking about making debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan Hashmi shares, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with ‘OG’. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

The film also stars Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film. With Music by Thaman S, ‘OG’ is produced DVV Danayya, Written & Directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, is known for his films like ‘Gangster’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Shanghai’.