scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in ‘OG’

Sujeeth’s Telugu gangster drama 'OG' will star Emraan Hashmi playing the nemesis featuring star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead

By Editorial Desk
Emraan Hashmi makes Telugu debut against Pawan Kalyan in 'OG'
Emraan Hashmi in Sujeeth’s OG

Making headlines ever since its announcement is director Sujeeth’s gangster drama ‘OG’. One of the most awaited upcoming films, ‘OG’ features power star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead.

The film’s third schedule is currently in progress in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, coming in as a big update, actor Emraan Hashmi has now joined the cast of the film.

The Telugu drama will star Emraan Hashmi playing the nemesis in the film. An important character, Emraan’s addition to the film has come in as great news for cine-lovers across India.

Talking about making debut in the Telugu film industry, Emraan Hashmi shares, “I am excited to embark on this new journey with ‘OG’. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan Sir, Sujeeth, Danayya Sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.”

The film also stars Arjun Das & Sriya Reddy in key roles in the film. With Music by Thaman S, ‘OG’ is produced DVV Danayya, Written & Directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, is known for his films like ‘Gangster’, ‘Zeher’, ‘Awarapan’ and ‘Shanghai’.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital
Next article
TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Senthil Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

News

Kubbra Sait says her 'The Trial' character is 'hardwired and strong'

Sports

Varun Tomar claims Air Pistol title in Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial

News

Guillermo del Toro is keen on animated films, calls it 'the purest form of art'

News

Aamir Khan: When I had decided to make Lagaan, I knew I was taking on a huge challenge

Sports

Arrogance has crept into Indian cricket, says Sir Andy Roberts after India's WTC Final loss

Technology

Google Lens to help you find skin conditions

News

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house is 'an art museum of recycled materials'

Health & Lifestyle

First pvt hospital carries out swap renal treatment

Health & Lifestyle

New MRI technique reveals changes in brain post Covid infection

News

Neena Gupta says 'Hindi-Vindi' brings Hindi to the forefront of NRI audience

Health & Lifestyle

Eli Lilly's drug to lead obesity, diabetes treatment: Report

Sports

100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation

Technology

Indian firms spent avg of Rs 370 cr on public cloud in last 12 months: Report

Technology

Microsoft testing updated Windows Ink

Sports

Ashes 2023: Scott Boland has done everything that he can for selection, says Andrew McDonald

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US