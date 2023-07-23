Exhibitors: Two exercises in futility

Two rather unproductive, illogical and mostly futile exercises were reported recently: Exhibitors in Chennai met this past week and drafted some demands which actually set terms on film producers! The other was a TISS report on Equitable Gender Representation in Hindi Cinema.

TN Exhibitors’ Desperate Demands

Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors’ Association (TNFEA) has put forward some demands on filmmakers that don’t look businesslike. The demands and the tone sound dictatorial. Not to mention confusing. Though impractical, such matters require the parties concerned to sit across the table and discuss.

The exhibitors want a film to be released on OTT only after eight weeks, or 56 days, following its theatrical release. Presently, the producers follow a four-week embargo.

This demand just amounts to asserting the exhibitors’ status and is not necessary. Because, neither a producer, nor the OTT platform will release a film till it is collecting revenue at the box office.

Take the example of ‘The Kerala Files’, which continues to do well at the cinemas and is yet to be released on OTT. Otherwise, why stall the OTT release of other films which get discontinued from cinemas in a week or two?

And what is the next demand? The exhibitors want a producer who makes a film for release directly on OTT to share 1 per cent of the OTT sale revenue with the exhibitors! What for? Is this some kind of levy the cinemas are entitled to? A filmmaker is free to make content for any medium and for that he is not accountable to anybody, least of all share revenue. What is the logic for this demand?

What is this allergy of exhibitors to the OTT format? Did they ever ask for a share from the sale of a film’s television or satellite rights? Then, why now?

The other demand from the exhibitors is that they be allowed to screen events like IPL matches and other such events (no proposal to share a percentage with filmmakers here!). Against this, the exhibitors should be fair and give a share of advertisements they screen as well as revenue from the cafe and parking. After all, this income is possible because of the films the people come to watch.

Also, they should be allowed to charge a maintenance fee like in other states. Fair enough. But that is between the state and the exhibitors.

The funniest demand, though, is this: The exhibitors want the top Tamil stars to do at least two films a year. This appeal is especially directed at Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Vijay. Are they supposed to make sure your cinemas run successfully and earn profits?

Ridiculous is how one can describe these demands of the exhibition trade of Tamil Nadu.

–By Vinod Mirani