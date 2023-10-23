Guru Mann calls 'Pagalpan Next Level' cathartic journey, reflection of triumph & transformation

Fitness sensation Guru Mann, who is gearing up for his film ‘Pagalpan Next Level’, has called the film a cathartic journey as he said that portraying himself in his own biopic was a powerful reflection of his triumph and transformation. The movie is an embodiment of Guru’s relentless pursuit of a dream, and offers a raw and authentic portrayal of his extraordinary journey.

From his early days as a spirited troublemaker in Amritsar to becoming a global fitness icon through his ‘Mission India Fit’, the film captures the heart of Mann’s inspiring story.

It’s not just about showcasing his success, it’s about the hardships, the challenges, and the transformative moments that shaped him into the fitness colossus he is today.

Playing himself in ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ was a journey within a journey as Guru shared, “To view my life and journey objectively on screen, I had to revisit some of the most difficult and challenging times I’ve faced. It was a cathartic experience, a process of reliving moments that shaped me, both as a person and as a fitness enthusiast. The raw and authentic portrayal was essential to showcase not just my triumphs but the obstacles I overcame to reach where I am today.”

He further mentioned, “It was emotionally demanding, but it allowed me to connect with the essence of my journey on a deeper level. Every tear shed and every smile earned during those moments became a part of the character I played. In the end, it wasn’t just acting; it was a voyage of self-discovery and a tribute to the unwavering spirit that drives ‘Mission India Fit.’ This film is about the power of perseverance and passion, and I hope it inspires others to pursue their dreams with the same determination that has fueled my own journey.”

By stepping into his own shoes on the silver screen, Guru ensures that the audience witnesses the story from the source. His decision to act in the film brings a genuine perspective to the narrative.

The film has been shot in diverse locations of Punjab, Mumbai, and California, providing a vibrant backdrop to the inspiring tale.

It also stars Sashaa Padamsee, Rituraj Singh, Suprana Marwah, Aarya Babbar, Rakesh Bedi, and Avtar Gill.

Directed by Aryeman Keshu Ramsay and produced by GJ Singh under the banner of Golden Glass Entertainment, ‘Pagalpan Next Level’ is set to release in theatres on October 27.