Saturday, December 9, 2023
Advertisement
RegionalNews

Hansal Mehta condoles demise of Jr Mehmood: ‘He was integral part of my childhood’

Hansal Mehta expressed grief over the demise of veteran Bollywood comedian and character actor Naeem Sayyed

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Hansal Mehta condoles demise of Jr Mehmood ‘He was integral part of my childhood’
Hansal Mehta condoles demise of Jr Mehmood ‘He was integral part of my childhood’ _ pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed grief over the demise of veteran Bollywood comedian and character actor Naeem Sayyed, popularly known as ‘Junior Mehmood’, and said that he was an integral part of his childhood.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hansal shared a clip from the 1968 movie ‘Brahmachari’. The video shows Jr Mehmood performing on the track ‘Ham Kaale Hai To Kya Hua’.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Will always remember Jr Mehmood fondly for all the cuteness and laughs. He was an integral part of my childhood. RIP Jr Mehmood.”

Junior Mehmood passed away after a protracted battle with cancer, here on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Starting his film career as a child actor in ‘Mohabbat Zindagi Hai’ (1966), Jr Mehmood went onto work in over 250 films in multiple Indian languages, besides directing half a dozen Marathi films and crooning a few songs.

He enacted big and small roles with films like ‘Naunihal’ (1967), ‘Brahmachari’ (1968), ‘Kati Patang’ and ‘Aan Milo Sajana’ (1970), ‘Caravan’, ‘Haathi Mere Saathi’, ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ and ‘Jr. Mehmood in Hong Kong’ (all 1971), ‘Aap Ki Kasam’ and ‘Amir Garib’ (1974), ‘Geet Gaata Chal’ (1975), ‘Shehzade’ (1989), ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’ (1990), ‘Judaai’ (1997), ‘Journey Bombay to Goa’ (2007), and many more.

- Advertisement -

Sayyed considered the legendary comedian Mehmood Ali as his guru, who bestowed on him the title of ‘Jr Mehmood’.

Advertisement
Previous article
Amitabh Bachchan opens up on modest beginnings, reveals father’s monthly salary
Next article
Anupam Kher praises Neeraj Pandey’s minimalistic approach to storytelling
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement