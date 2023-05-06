scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Hansika Motwani wraps up shoot for female-centric film ‘Man’ in Chennai

Hansika Motwani has completed shooting for the last schedule of director Igore's Tamil film 'Man' in Chennai.

By Agency News Desk
Hansika Motwani wraps up shoot for female-centric film 'Man' in Chennai
Hansika Motwani wraps up shoot for female-centric film 'Man' in Chennai

Hansika Motwani has completed shooting for the last schedule of director Igore’s Tamil film ‘Man’ in Chennai. The film is a thriller that talks about violence against women and the difficulties that they have been subjected to. Hansika plays a fashion designer — a strong, independent and empowered woman.

The look is fierce and the shoot was very challenging. Speaking on the wrap of the film, Motwani said: “As the ‘Man’ shoot comes to an end, I must say this journey wasn’t very easy, but it was definitely worth the effort. My character in the movie has many layers and it was an experience to play such a strong woman. I can’t wait for the audience to see me play Nirmala. This movie is truly very special to me.”

Directed by Igore and shot in Chennai, Pollachi and Madurai, the movie’s also includes Aari Arjunan, who plays the antagonist, Janani Durga and Soumika. Ghibran has composed the music and Mani has worked the cameras.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mass layoffs are 'last resort', says Tim Cook
Next article
IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts
This May Also Interest You
News

Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Health & Lifestyle

New robotic surgery training centre at AIIMS to transform healthcare: Experts

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to lower national crisis level for Covid-19 soon

News

Marvel's 'Blade' starring Mahershala Ali delayed due to writers' strike

Technology

Amazon acquires Snackable AI to boost podcast offerings

Sports

IPL 2023: MI batters face CSK bowlers as high-octane 'Rivalry Week' kick-starts

Technology

Mass layoffs are 'last resort', says Tim Cook

Health & Lifestyle

Brazil urges people to continue Covid-19 vaccination

Sports

Cambodia hosts SEA Games for first time in 64 years

Sports

Alcaraz celebrates his 20th birthday with Madrid Open final ticket

Sports

Ecuador to meet Bolivia, Costa Rica in soccer friendlies

Sports

IOC president Bach starts China trip by watching Beijing 2022 official film

Sports

PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention

Sports

Messi apologizes to teammates and PSG for Saudi Arabia trip

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant continues to spread rapidly in US

Health & Lifestyle

US reports nearly 150 pediatric flu deaths this season

Sports

IPL 2023: I let Rashid handle the business with Noor, reveals Hardik Pandya

Sports

Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with world-leading effort of 88.67m

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US