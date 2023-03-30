scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ set for May 12 release

S.S. Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu blockbuster 'Chatrapathi', is all set for a pan-India release on May 12.

By News Bureau
Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' set for May 12 release
Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' set for May 12 release

The official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s 2005 Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’, which also marks the big Bollywood debut of Telugu actor Sreenivas Bellamkonda, is all set for a pan-India release on May 12.

The action-packed teaser of ‘Chatrapathi’, which was dropped on Thursday, introduces the key character essayed by Bellamkonda, who pulls out all the stops for a perfect Bollywood launch with high-octane action and jaw-dropping stunts.

Says Bellamkonda: “I am happy to make my Bollywood debut with a special film like ‘Chatrapathi’, which is a thrilling and engaging mass action entertainer. Every moment working on this film was as exciting as it was challenging and we are happy to finally present it to audiences across India.”

The film is the official Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster ‘Chatrapathi’ and is written by his father and veteran writer, V. Vijayendra Prasad, who’s known for his notable work in films such as ‘RRR’, the ‘Baahubali’ series and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

The big-ticket, large-canvas action entertainer is being produced by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and directed by V.V. Vinayak.

Gada said: “S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘Chatrapathi’ was an ideal project to reimagine for a pan-India audience. Apart from introducing the extremely talented Sreenivas Bellamkonda to an entirely new market, the film also has all the essential components of a mainstream entertainer.”

‘Chatrapathi’ tells the story of a man who rises against oppression to become the saviour of immigrants subjected to massive exploitation.

Previous article
Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'
Next article
Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced
This May Also Interest You
News

Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'

News

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced

News

Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'

News

Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush Mishra blocked her on social media for 5 years

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

News

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

Sports

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

Sports

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

Dialogues

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Dialogues: Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan starrer powerful dialogues

Sports

India's second largest cricket stadium named as Anil Agarwal International Cricket Stadium Jaipur

Sports

Durham sign Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for County Championship season

News

PM Narendra Modi meets makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram sees rise in new Covid cases

News

Popular OTT action thriller series 'Night Agent' renewed for Season 2

News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US