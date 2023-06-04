scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn

'Vash', the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film, is all set for a Hindi remake helmed by 'Queem' director Vikas Bahl and Ajay Devgn

By Agency News Desk

‘Vash’, the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller film, is all set for a Hindi remake helmed by ‘Queem’ director Vikas Bahl and Ajay Devgn, who’s also the producer along with Kumar Mangat, playing the lead.

But when the film, which turned out to be blockbuster, was on the drawing board, it was tough to get a producer for it and then, when it was ready, it shocked the censor board official assigned to watch it!

Entrepreneur Kalpesh Soni, who is also the producer of the film, said: “The kind of film this is, it will not get a government subsidy, but we were fine with it. Even when we sent the film to the censor board, the lady who had to see it did get shocked. She was like. ‘Why are you torturing the little girl like this’. She was referring to the actress who plays the victim in the film.”

‘Vash’ tells a timeless tale of the battle between good and evil, with Atharva (Hitu Kanodia) and his family embodying the forces of righteousness, while Pratap (Hiten Kumar) symbolises malevolence.

Through its exploration of love, family, and sacrifice, the film highlights the victory of goodness over wickedness, leaving audiences inspired by its powerful message.

Talking about his role, senior Gujarati actor Hiten Kumar said: “Sometimes some roles scare you as an actor, this was one of them.”

He added: “I have been on the sets for around three decades, but this role was different — because I was playing an antagonist and also I had to be ruthless. Also, for a film like this, the most difficult part is to bring producers on board. It needs courage to produce a film which is not the regular family entertainer.”

Director Krishnadev Yagnik said: “I got the idea of this film when I was driving and there was a car ahead of me. I could not overtake it, which made me wish I could just control the car or had a supernatural power to get things done as per my wish. The very next day I wrote the oneliner of this film and eventually developed the script.”

“During the premiere of the film in Ahmedabad, we gave a small box of sugar to the guests as the movie is not everybody’s cup of tea!” Yagnik added on a lighter note.

The filmmakers organised a success party for the film in Ahmedabad as it did do particularly well at the box office and is now being remade in Hindi. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in this much-anticipated project.

Vikas Bahl, who has impressed viewers with his directorial prowess in movies like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’, will helm the Hindi adaptation.

The film is being produced under the banner of Panorama Studios, with Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak (Mangat’s son) serving as producers. Expectations naturally are running high for this remake that promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience.

–By Janvi Sonaiya

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'
Next article
Aussie state issues alert for meningococcal disease
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Italy see off Colombia to advance to third successive semifinal

News

'Asur 2' creator reveals show didn't have writers' room initially

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

McCollum wanted to bat with protective boot to help McBrine hit a hundred, reveals Balbirnie

Sports

FIFA U20 WC: Debutants Israel knockout Brazil to enter semifinal

News

Lily-Rose Depp 'avoided' The Weeknd while filming 'The Idol' due to method acting

News

Oscar Isaac wants Pedro to join 'Spider-Verse' as a 'cranky, old Spider-Person'

Technology

Artifact's new feature to let AI rewrite headline of clickbait article

Health & Lifestyle

Threat of pandemics far from over: Minister Bharati Pawar at G20 meet

News

How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

Health & Lifestyle

Aussie state issues alert for meningococcal disease

News

Natalie Portman battles to save marriage after husband 'cheats with 25-yr-old'

News

Shahid says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira moved in with him

Sports

WTC Final: It's the nature of schedule, says Pat Cummins on no warm-up matches

News

Thank God For Hollywood (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

When Sydney Sweeney's dad turned off 'Euphoria' but her grandma was in support

Sports

Ashes series gives Josh Tongue an opportunity to continue to impress: Eoin Morgan

Health & Lifestyle

New treatment shows promise for some women with cervical cancer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US