scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

IFFI 2023: No formula for acting, one should immerse in living character, says Vijay Sethupathi

By Agency News Desk

Noted actor Vijay Sethupathi said on Wednesday that there is no formula for acting, however, one must fully immerse himself in living the character. During an engaging ‘In-Conversation’ session at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Kala Academy here, Sethupathi shared the experiences and reflections on his cinematic journey.

Having acted in more than 50 films, Sethupathi first played the lead role in Seenu Ramasamy’s ‘Thenmerku Paruvakatru’, which won three National awards.

Replying to a question about his image in various roles, Sethupathi emphasised that the audiences are drawn to the story and characters, rather than the star of the film.

He emphasised the importance of giving freedom to the mind and “to go with the flow”.

“There is no formula for acting and one must fully immerse themselves in living the character,” he said.

Discussing his portrayal of a transgender character in the ‘Super Deluxe’, which earned him the National Award, Sethupathi highlighted that he tried to depict the real-life struggles faced by transgender people.

While interacting with the participants, he highlighted the importance of keeping the spirit of learning alive to stay grounded.

When asked about his choice of roles as villain, Sethupathi expressed his desire to avoid being confined to specific roles. He emphasised the importance of having the freedom to explore various roles based on the script.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Bigg Boss 17’: Bollywood celebs’ BFF Orry to enter show as guest
Next article
Red, Blue teams to craft gourmet-level street food platter in ‘MasterChef India’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US