Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Hombale Films, the production house behind the epic movie franchise, ‘KGF’, have announced that the two ‘chapters’ of the movie starring pan-India star Yash will be released in Japan on Friday, July 14.

Hombale Films took to their social media with an announcement video from Yash aka Rocky Bhai in which he can be seen addressing the Japanese audience about this grand release being planned in their country.

The KGF movies have turned Yash into the global face of the Kannada movie industry, which was known for occasional hits or arthouse films. His Rocky Bhai beard and patterned suits became the rage after the stupendous success of ‘KGF 2’.

In the caption, Hombale Films wrote: “We are thrilled to announce that the much-awaited release of #KGFChapter1 & #KGFChapter2 is happening in Japan for the FIRST time ever!

“Experience the breathtaking journey of Rocky Bhai as he rises to power and takes on the world of crime! Mark your calendars and get ready to witness the cinematic marvel that has captured hearts worldwide!”

Hombale Films recently dropped a teaser of their upcoming movie, ‘Salaar’, also helmed by the KGF director Prashanth Neel, and starring Telugu star Prabhas. It is set to release on September 28.